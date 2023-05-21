95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

“Songs Of Truth: Holocaust Awareness Concert” Comes To Benicia On June 3rd

Image Courtesy of Citizen Films

The Songs of Truth: Holocaust Awareness Concert & Conversation Project pays tribute to the exceptional talent and resilience of Jewish composers who continued to create music while imprisoned during the Holocaust. It provides a unique window into learning about the Holocaust through music, while inspiring audiences to reflect on, recognize, and resist the rise of antisemitism today.

At this event, attendees will hear the music and learn the life stories of highly accomplished composers such as Hans Krása, Pavel Haas, Ilse Weber and Viktor Ullman, learn how the music was rescued, from Bret Werb, Music & Sound Recording Curator at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, and witness a World Premiere by Bay Area composer Matthew Arnerich and poet Diane Frank.

The project is a collaboration of the San Francisco based Golden Gate Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and Citizen Film, co-presented with the NY-based Holocaust Music Lost & Found.

A full length orchestral concert with multimedia storytelling and conversation will be performed in:

