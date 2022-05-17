Solano Youth Coalition Accepting New Member Applications Thru 6/17

The Solano Youth Coalition (SYC) is accepting applications until June 17, 2022 for new members, ages 14-21, who are residing and attending school full time in Solano County.
SYC’s mission is to raise awareness among youth leaders by advocating for safe and healthier choices in their community through open conversations, participation and collaboration. SYC is partnered with Solano Friday Night Live and overseen by the Solano County Office of Education. Programs like SYC allow students to recognize their strengths, explore their passions and increases their connectedness to their community. The Solano Youth Coalition members work to educate their peers and community on issues surrounding alcohol, tobacco and other drugs preventions, mental health awareness, violence prevention, voter engagement, social justice and racial equity.
SYC strives to build positive and healthy youth-adult partnerships, by encouraging youth to be engaged active leaders and resources in their communities. SYC projects and activities focus on promoting and supporting the participation of young people in the development of policy, programs and services around issues effecting the health and safety of their community.
Apply online at www.solanocoe.net/solanoyouthcoalition no later than Friday, June 17, 2022.
For more information contact Johanna Nowak-Palmer at 707-646-7608 or [email protected] or Rebecca Floyd at 707-646-7602 or [email protected].