Solano Winds Community Concert Band Presents “Holiday Traditions” On 12/2

The 28th season of the Solano Winds Community Concert Band continues with Holiday

Traditions, New & Olde on Friday, December 2, at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre. The

performance begins at 8:00 PM with Christmas March, a holiday medley by one of America’s

foremost march composers, Edwin Franko Goldman. From the secular to the sacred, the

ensemble next performs César Franck’s Panis Angelicus as we celebrate the composer’s 200 th

birthday. Vasily Kalinnikov’s Finale from “Symphony No. 1” is a spectacular blend of melody

and vigor. The first half of the program concludes with Josef Strauss’ polka Ohne Sorgen,

loosely translated as “Without Worries,” arranged by Solano Winds trombonist Glen Lienhart.

Solano Winds debuted its brand new Jazz Ensemble in October, and that group is back by

popular demand. Solano Winds and Berklee School of Music alumnus Melvin Brito has

composed Rudolph Ala Swing, and this will be its World Premiere performance. Following the

jazz lead, the Solano Winds Flute Choir adds a rhythm section to its ranks to perform Sleight

Ride Samba, a clever new take by arranger Calvin Custer of Leroy Anderson’s holiday classic.

What if all Christmas music was sad? Well, then it might sound like Minor Alterations No. 2 by

David Lovrien. This holiday medley demonstrates what these familiar pieces would sound like if

written in a minor key. Solano Winds saxophonist Melinda Ellis takes the podium to conduct this

lighthearted selection.

And the Mountains Echoed: Gloria! is filled with fanfare and pomp as it presents composer

Robert Longfield’s interpretation of a familiar Christmas hymn. The program concludes with

some winter fun, as the band takes us along on an exhilarating ride on a Toboggan.

Kick your holiday season off right! Come for the City of Fairfield’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

on Texas Street at 6:30 PM, and stay for the concert!

Solano Winds has been Solano County’s premiere community concert band since it started in

1995 with Robert O. Briggs, Director Emeritus of the University of California Band, as

Conductor. The band has been under the musical direction of Bill Doherty since 2008. The

group’s fifty-five volunteer musicians have a wide range of musical experiences.

Tickets are $17 each, with a discounted price of $13 for students and seniors. Patrons may

purchase tickets at solanowinds.org or in person at the Downtown Theatre Box Office.

Downtown Theatre is located at 1035 Texas Street, in Fairfield.