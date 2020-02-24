Solano Winds – Blue Notes
Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 8:00 pm
Featuring
Vocalist Janese Powell and Pianist Ben Flint
Janese Powell currently sings with a big band in Alameda. She also subs for many vocalists in the area and recently this summer worked with the Swing Solution Big Band at the San Jose Jazz Festival and with the Generation Gap Big Band at the Napa Porchfest.
Janese’s early career in music was on the stage as a “triple threat” (acting, singing & dancing). At the same time as her stage career, she was also the lead vocalist in the very prominent Walt Tolleson Musical Organization in San Francisco. Janese’s pure alto tone and song styling remind us of Judy Garland, Rosemary Clooney, Patsy Cline, Anita O’Day, Jo Stafford, Shania Twain, and Sade rolled into one.
Growing up near Memphis, Tennessee, Ben Flint heard Jazz, Blues, and Gospel Music throughout his teenage years. He attended the University of Memphis and the prestigious Berklee College of Music on a full scholarship.
After completing his degree at Berklee College of Music, he returned to the South to resume his music career. Ben began by conducting musical productions and teaching at the University of Memphis. While in Memphis, he landed a keyboard position with Isaac Hayes. Working with Isaac afforded Ben the opportunity to travel to Australia, Europe, The Middle East, and all over the United States. Ben has appeared with Mr. Hayes on television shows such as Good Morning America, the Today Show and Late Night w/ David Letterman. He has also performed at the Montreaux Jazz Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, as well as Montreal and Brazil’s Free Jazz festivals. As Hayes’ keyboardist, he appeared in the documentary “Only the Strong Survive”.
Currently, Ben lives in the Bay Area. He teaches jazz choir and combo at Diablo Valley College. In addition, he has been the Artistic Director for the Oakland Jazz Choir for the past 6 years. His first CD was released in 1998 on the One Truth label. Since then, he has been featured on Ellen Robinson’s two CDs, “On My Way to You” and ‘Mercy’; two of Poet Lisa B’s releases – ColePorter Reimagined & Reverberant; and Blind Lemon’s lastest oeuvre After Hours. With longtime collaborator Gerard Harris, he co-founded the group World Soul Project in 2004. Their first CD, self-titled, was released in 2004. The second CD, “Spirit Talk”, hit the airwaves in 2011 and features Mono Neon.