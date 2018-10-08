Solano Turkey Trot 2018

Welcome to our 10th annual Solano Turkey Trot being held in beautiful Suisun Valley on Thanksgiving Day, 2018. Race starts promptly at 8am for the 10K, 8:20am for the 5K, and the kids fun run starts at 9:30am. The main staging area for all race-day activities is at Solano Community College located at 4000 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, California. Other race-day activities include food & informational booths, awards, and other fun activities for the entire family.

Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fairfield/SolanoTurkeyTrot

Note: T-shirts are guaranteed with registration through November 10, 2018.

Online Registration Closing:

The cutoff date for online registration is at 10PM on November 21, 2018.

Pre-Race Packet Pick-up Locations:

Participants who pre-register for the event can pick up their pre-race packet at the following locations:

Solano Town Center (Solano Mall)

November 20th (Tuesday) between the hours of 12pm – 7pm. We will be located near the Dining Food Court on the 2nd floor.

Fleet Feet in Vacaville

November 21st (Wednesday) between the hours of 12pm – 6pm in Downtown Vacaville

Late Registration:

You can register in person at any packet pick-up location.

T-shirts are not guaranteed at the time of late registration.

Race Day Registration:

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. Thursday, November 22, 2018 @ Solano Community College

The race day registration and packet pick-up booth is located in the main staging area and is clearly marked. Race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends promptly at 7:30 a.m.

T-shirts are not guaranteed at race day registration.

Race Schedule:

This year’s race will be separated by distance. Start line will be separated by pace markers. Strollers are asked to start at the end of the line.

Details:

Closed course to traffic; USATF certification for 5K Run (#CA09047RS) and 10K Run (#CA09048RS); Disposable Chip Timing; T-Shirts; snacks, drinks, finisher medals and more!

Directions:

The Solano Turkey Trot is being held next to the Fairfield Campus of Solano Community College in beautiful Suisun Valley. When you enter Solano Community College, you will be directed to the parking lots. Please do not park illegally on any county or city roads or you may be cited and your vehicle towed.

Refund Policy:

All entries are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

Announcing our 1st ever Turkey costume contest!! Dress yourself, your child, and bring out your family in your best Turkey costume and win prizes! Big prizes.

Best dressed male and female 18 & over: Win a $50 gift card to Fleet Feet Vacaville.

Best dressed boy and girl (under 18) win a toy basket of games, bubbles, Scandia passes and more!

Best dressed family: Grand prize to be announced soon!

Awards:

Awards will be granted to the top male and female runners who finish in first, second and third place in their age group. Awards will be distributed among the following age groups for the 10k and 5k Run:

Age Groups: 10 and under,11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+. All participants will receive a finisher medal.

Sorry, No Refunds.