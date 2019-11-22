Solano Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Celebration
Under the baton of Maestro Semyon Lohss, the Solano Symphony Orchestra will complement and enhance the joy of the season with music that will charm, inspire, and enchant.
The delightful Concerto pastorale for strings—music that exudes both repose and delight—by the baroque master, Johann Molter, opens the program. Music of charm and warmth, along with the sound of sleigh bells, follows: Mozart’s Three German Dances, Émile Waldteufel’s “The Skater’s Waltz,” and Frederick Delius’ “Sleigh Ride.”
A singular treat is the appearance of two stars of the operatic stage, soprano Carrie Hennessey and baritone Malcolm MacKenzie, who perform passionate arias from the operas of Verdi, Gounod, and Puccini. Capping their appearance will be the performance of the gracious duet “Lá ci darem la mano” (“With your hand in mine”), from Mozart’s Don Giovanni.
To be sure, December is Nutcracker season, and the orchestra concludes the concert with the ballet’s exhilarating Final Waltz and Apotheosis. Tchaikovsky’s ballet ends with music that whisks the story’s two children into a magic land of childhood wonder, and the orchestra invites you to join them on this musical journey into this season of inspiration and joy.
Ticket Prices:
$31 General
$26 Seniors
$16 Military & Students
$11 Children 14 & Under
Everyone attending an event at VPAT, regardless of age, must have a ticket to gain admission.*
*Not suitable for children 6 and under.
Please note that if you purchase tickets online, you will receive a confirmation email stating your transaction is complete. If you do not receive the confirmation email within 24 hours, please contact the Box Office at 707-469-4013. Tickets are not guaranteed without a confirmation email.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2019 / 3:00PM / Tickets: $11.00 – $31.00