Solano Stormwater Alliance Has Exciting Employment Options For Students!

Are you studying environmental or water-resource engineering, climate science, landscape architecture, or urban planning? Solano Stormwater Alliance is offering a great and flexible opportunity for a student looking for part-time work, who also wants to learn about nature-based solutions, climate resilience, and local government! Click here to apply – Deadline is Friday July 21st at 5pm.

Any questions, please contact Emily Corwin at (707) 429-8930.