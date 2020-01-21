Solano Resource Conservation District Seeking Volunteers

Solano Resource Conservation District is looking for volunteers to help plant native plants in Dixon this winter.
Solano Resource Conservation District (Solano RCD) is holding several volunteer events to improve wildlife habitat at Pond C in southeast Dixon this winter. Thousands of native trees, shrubs, sedges, and wildflowers will be installed around the pond, and community members are invited to help with this effort at the following volunteer events:
- Saturday, January 25, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday, February 23, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending must RSVP and reserve a spot either by e-mail at Katherine.Holmes@SolanoRCD.org or by calling 707-678-1655, ext 107. Upon RSVPing, participants will receive specific meeting location and details.
Volunteers need not be experts – if you have an interest in conservation or restoration, you are welcome at these events. Families are welcome, but children under the age of 14 need to work closely with their parents during the event. Participants should dress in layers, and bring sun protection and a water bottle. Solano RCD will provide snacks and all necessary tools.
“The restoration of native plants at open space parks in Solano County really improves wildlife habitat,” said Katherine Holmes of Solano RCD. “The natives provide berries, seeds, nectar and pollen for all kinds of wildlife, including birds, butterflies, and beneficial insects. Plus they will beautify the parks for visitors.”
The Pond C wildlife habitat and biofiltration project is being funded by a grant from the Strategic Growth Council.
Photo caption: Solano RCD volunteers planted hundreds of valley oak acorns and other native trees at Pond C last year.