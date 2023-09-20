Solano Public Health Recommends Updated COVID-19 And Flu Vaccines

The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health division, in accordance with state and national guidance, is recommending the updated monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six (6) months and older to protect them against severe COVID-19 illness this fall and winter. Additionally, Solano Public Health recommends residents get their annual flu vaccine.

Individuals five (5) years of age and older, regardless of previous vaccination, are recommended to receive a single dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals six (6) months through four (4) years of age who have been previously vaccinated are recommended to receive one (1) or two (2) doses of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, depending on history and timing of previous COVID-19 vaccine doses. Unvaccinated individuals six (6) months through four (4) years of age are recommended to receive three (3) doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or two (2) doses of the updated Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine. An updated COVID-19 vaccine dose can be given at least two (2) months after receipt of a prior COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the 2023-2024 monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, following authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; the updated COVID-19 vaccines are formulated to more closely target current circulating variants of the virus and provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19. Solano County encourages its residents to visit their healthcare provider to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine, residents six months and older should also get their annual vaccination for influenza. Timely flu shots help prevent a disease that hospitalizes hundreds of thousands and kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. The start of the flu season is unpredictable, and the vaccine takes two weeks to become fully effective once administered.

WHERE TO GET VACCINATED FOR COVID-19 AND FLU

Individuals who are interested in getting the updated monovalent COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their healthcare provider. To find COVID-19 vaccine clinics near you, call your local pharmacy, or visit vaccines.gov or myturn.ca.gov. For a list of Solano County community clinics providing low-cost to no-cost flu shots, visit www.SolanoCounty.com/flu.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Consider following Solano Public Health on Facebook @SolanoCountyPH and online at https://www.SolanoCounty.com/PH.