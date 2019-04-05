Solano Prescription Drug Take-Back

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), in partnership with the Solano County Department of Resource Management, Integrated Waste Management division, will host a county-wide Prescription Drug Take-Back event on Saturday, April 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at six convenient locations in Solano County. All Solano County residents are encouraged to bring their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription drugs for free, safe and convenient disposal.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back event addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, nationally and in Solano County. Many Americans are not aware that medicines that go bad in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse, leading to thousands of prescription drug overdoses, poisonings, and accidental deaths.

“When it comes to getting rid of unwanted, unneeded or expired prescriptions, many people don’t know how to properly dispose of them, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away with household trash – both potential safety and health hazards,” says Narcisa Untal, Solano County Integrated Waste Management Senior Planner. “Disposing of medications at take-back events helps protect our local lands and waterways as well as prevent misuse and abuse.”

Solano County residents can visit any one of the following locations on Saturday, April 27 between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to drop off medications, including:

Benicia Police Department, 200 East L Street, Benicia, CA | (707) 746-4268

Dixon Police Department, 201 West A Street, Dixon, CA | (707) 678-7070

Rio Vista Police Department, 50 Poppy House Drive, Rio Vista, CA | (707) 374-6366

Solano County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office, 520 Clay Street, Fairfield, CA | (707) 784-7500

Vacaville Police Department, 660 Merchant Street, Vacaville, CA | (707) 469-4707

Vallejo Police Department, 111 Amador Street, Vallejo, CA | (707) 678-5291

Please remove all personal information, or empty contents into a Ziploc. All liquids and creams should be properly sealed, or contained inside a plastic bag, to prevent spillage. Needles, sharps, and lancets will not be accepted but can be brought to a sharps collection container located at the emergency room entrance at NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield or VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville. For more information visit www.SafeNeedleDisposal.org

Acceptable items are medication waste defined as items intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease in humans or animals.

For more information visit Recycle.SolanoCounty.com.