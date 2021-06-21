It’s officially time for summer fun! And there is a new outdoor adventure for students and their families to check out with the Solano County Office of Education. I spoke with Solano County Superintendent of Schools, Lisette Estrella-Henderson about this awesome nest activity…
Solano County Office of Education’s Solano Outdoor Explorer Quest is an outdoor treasure hunt, similar to Geocaching, offering students and families the adventure of using a Quest map to find hidden QR codes around Lagoon Valley park. Each Questcache leads to discovery of native plants and animals living in the park through videos with a secret Questcahce log to record your discoveries. The Quest is a great opportunity for students to get outside with their families, do some exploring, learn new things and connect with nature and the outdoors.
Join the Quest! Find signs within Lagoon Valley Park with QR codes to the Quest map or go to https://www.solanocoe.net/quest.
Sounds fun! Thank you Lisette!
Are you and the fam ready to take on the Quest Map?
Donna Perry