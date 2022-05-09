Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Solano-Napa Habitat For Humanity Helps Create Affordable Housing
We bring people together to build decent, affordable homes and make critical repairs to existing homes in our community. Through this partnership, families are empowered by having a safe place to live and thrive.
ReStore Phone: (707) 863-0692 Location: 104 Commerce Ct. Fairfield, CA 94533 Store Hours: Tues-Sat 10am-4pm Donation Hours: Tues-Sat 10am-4pm. Get more info at
http://www.solanonapahabitat.org
Recently Played
May 9th, 2022
View full playlist
#Trending
May Is Mental Health Awareness Month
Sign Up Today For The Celebrity Golf Tournament For Solano Youth 6/16!
Stamp Out Hunger Is Back for 2022!
The Vacaville Farmers Market Returns May 14th!
Solano-Napa Habitat For Humanity Helps Create Affordable Housing
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On