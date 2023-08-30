Solano Midnight Sun Foundation’s “Under The Valley Moon” Event Is 10/6

Join the fight against breast cancer and experience an unforgettable evening at the same time! An Evening Under The Valley Moon, hosted by the Solano Midnight Sun Breast Cancer Foundation, will be taking place on October 6th at the picturesque Yin Ranch in Vacaville. With a fabulous Napa Style Lobster Feed, live auction, silent raffle, and captivating live entertainment this an occasion you won’t want to miss!

Thanks to generous individuals like you, the Solano Midnight Sun Foundation sponsored over 1000 mammograms and provided essential living grants to more than 240 breast cancer patients in Solano County. Our impact is profound, but we cannot continue this vital mission without your help.

As a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer organization, our priority is to cover the costs of mammograms for uninsured individuals and offer financial grants to Solano County patients bravely fighting breast cancer. Your generous support will directly contribute to saving lives and providing assistance to those in need. By partnering with the Solano Midnight Sun Foundation you become an integral part of this life-changing work.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us with any questions or to discuss how you can get

involved: Elizabeth Fry, President/Co-Chair. WWW.SOLANOMIDNIGHTSUN.ORG/UVM2023

We sincerely hope that you will consider supporting the Solano Midnight Sun

Foundation and join us at An Evening Under The Valley Moon.

Thank you for your time and consideration!