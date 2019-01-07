Solano Life House Collecting Donations

This year marks the 3rd year that Solano Life House, a Dixon-based Alzheimer and memory care facility, will be hosting a donation drive to directly benefit community members facing homelessness. Solano Life House collects items at our facility at 575 South Jefferson Street, Dixon, Ca. We are accepting personal-hygiene items, tarps, sleeping bags, hats, gloves, baby wipes, etc as well as money and/or gift cards that we will use to purchase further donation items. We are accepting donations through January 12th and are scheduled to pass out all items, in person, on January 15th. Please contact a staff member at Solano Life House if you have any questions or need assistance in donation pickup at (707) 678-1651. Thank you for your generosity.