Solano Library’s Summer Reading Challenge Begins June 1st

Start your summer right by getting a Summer Reading Challenge passport! Sign up at your local Solano County Library branch or online at www.solanolibrary.com. Pick up your special tote bag when you sign up. Set your goal and start reading!
Book bags, bookmarks, and reading passports are available for pick up at branches beginning June 1, 2022. The program runs from June 1 – July 31, 2022.
The library is hosting incredible events for all ages, including taiko drumming, animal shows, hula dancing, magic, bike repairs for kids, yoga, and so much more. Visit www.solanolibrary.com to see a full list.
Upon completion of the Challenge, children and teens will earn a book prize. Adults will receive a commemorative enamel pin. Please visit your local branch to claim your prize. All participants are automatically entered into weekly drawings for chances at great prizes. Winners will be notified by email or a phone call.
Questions? Call 1-866-572-7587 or visit the library online.