Solano Library Literacy Volunteers Needed; Trainings Begin September 7th

Solano County Library Adult Literacy Services is looking for volunteers to provide tutoring in-person or online, for adults in Cordelia, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Suisun,

Vacaville, and Vallejo, who want to improve their reading, writing, or speaking skills. More than 100,000 adults in Solano County struggle with literacy, meaning that their

reading and writing make it challenging to navigate daily living and employment tasks. Children whose parents struggle with reading and writing skills are more likely to

struggle in school and have low literacy skills themselves. Teaching an adult to read, write, and/or improve their English-speaking skills, can have far reaching effects in our

community. A recent study found that adult literacy students realize an increase of about $10,000 dollars in annual income after participating in 100 hours of literacy instruction. You can help improve your community by becoming a volunteer tutor. Tutor preparation gives you all the tools you need to help someone else reach their goals and improve their skills. Tutors don’t have to have prior experience, just your commitment of time, 3 hours a week, is needed. The next tutor orientations are in Fairfield, Wednesday, September 7th from 6-7:30 pm, or Saturday, September 10th from 10-11:30 am. Training sessions will be socially distanced and all current county Covid guidelines are followed.

For more information, visit www.solanolibrary.com (go to Services / Adult Literacy Program), email [email protected] or call 1-800-450-7885 or 707-784-1526.