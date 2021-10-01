Solano Land Trust “Sunday Supper” Online Auction!

In this time of constant adaptation and change, we are excited to announce our annual Sunday Supper fundraiser will have a virtual option. If you are unable to join us live and in person for our fundraiser we are offering a Silent Auction from Sept 27th – October 9th
Virtual Silent Auction
Sept 27th – October 9th – Online Silent Auction – Two weeks to bid on your favorite Silent Auction Items go on sale without an auctioneer. It’s easy and convenient to do using OneCause software. Don’t miss out! Join in by raising your paddle during the virtual Silent Auction event. Get all the info at www.solanolandtrust.org