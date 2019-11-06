Solano Land Trust Rockville Trails Preserve Volunteer
Help Solano Land Trust with the development of trails at Rockville Trails Preserve and create a long lasting memory for generations to hear about. It’s great opportunity to get outside and get some exercise while getting a sneak peek of the new trail system.
Free pizza lunch will be provided. Meeting location “The ice house” on the corner of Suisun Valley Rd. and Rockville Rd.
NOVEMBER 9th from 9:00am – 12:00pm
To participate or to get more info contact:volunteer@solanolandtrust.org
Click here for things you should know before you come