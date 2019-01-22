Solano Land Trust New Docent Orientation and Training

Solano Land Trust is offering New Docent Orientation and Training starting Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at Rush Ranch at 9:00 a.m. Members of the community are invited to an upcoming recruiting event to train fresh, new, and enthusiastic volunteers to become Solano Land Trust Docents. Participants will learn more about the mission of Solano Land Trust, which is to protect land to ensure a healthy environment, keep ranching and farming families on their properties, and inspire a love of the land.

Solano Land Trust is also committed to building a conservation and stewardship ethic in our community by supporting values based on common ground and engaging the future leaders and land stewards who will come after us to take care of this land. Participants will also be trained to lead guided tours throughout the year on protected Solano Land Trust properties such as King Swett Ranches, Lynch Canyon, Rockville Trails Preserve, Jepson Prairie, and Rush Ranch.

For more information about the docent recruiting event and how to participate, contact Solano Land Trust at (707)432-0150 or volunteer@solanolandtrust.org. Find more details and register at www.solanolandtrust.org.