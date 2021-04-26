Solano Genealogical Society
Linda Harms Okazaki will present a program, “Internment Camps in the U.S. during WWII”. After Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941, thousands of Japanese and Japanese Americans were incarcerated in “Internment Camps.” German, Italians, and Latin Americans were also interned. The various sites of confinement and the records created will be examined, covering the period of time immediately preceding World War II through resettlement and redress.
This virtual presentation begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1st at the next meeting of the Solano County Genealogical Society.
Linda Okazaki is a nationally know researcher and lecturer on Japanese American Genealogy. A charter member of the Nikkei Genealogical Society and past president of the California genealogical Society, she is the founder and partner of Linda’s Orchard, LLC, a company specializing in Japanese American research. Her presentation will include the events leading up to the mass incarceration of over 120,000 individuals of Japanese ancestry, the political climate of the time, and military concerns that the U.S. would go to war with Japan.
Guests are welcome to attend this free event. If interested, send an email to the society at [email protected]
no later than 4 p.m. April 30 and request an invitation. More information on the event can be found on the society’s webpage at http://www.scgsca.org