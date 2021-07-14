Solano Family Justice Center Health Fair in October

This event will take place Saturday, October 2nd from 10am- 2pm on The Annex Lawn 604 Empire St, in Fairfield!
The SFJC began operating in February 2011 to offer victims of child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse and sexual assault an opportunity to build hope and new futures.
The SFJC operates under the auspices of the Solano County District Attorney’s Office and has recently relocated to 604 Empire Street, Fairfield. The District Attorney has indicated her strong support for a violence prevention approach and the partnership between the DA and the SFJC presents a unique opportunity for strengthening the DA’s victim advocacy efforts. The Solano Family Justice Center provides the following on-site services:
SFJC On-Site Partners
If you are in need of direct services as a result of domestic and/or family violence, please call the SFJC Reception Desk at 707-784-7635 to arrange an appointment with or speak with an SFJC Staff Social Worker. While we encourage you to make an appointment to meet with SFJC staff, drop-ins are also welcome between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
If you are a service provider interested in co-locating staff at the SFJC, please contact Angel Aguilar, Solano Family Justice Center Director at 707-784-7635.
Download the SFJC Brochure
English:
SFJCBrochureEnglish.pdf
Spanish:
SFJCBrochureSpanish.pdf