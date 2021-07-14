      Weather Alert

Solano Family Justice Center Health Fair in October

This event will take place Saturday, October 2nd from 10am- 2pm on The Annex Lawn 604 Empire St, in Fairfield!

The SFJC began operating in February 2011 to offer victims of child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse and sexual assault an opportunity to build hope and new futures. 

The SFJC operates under the auspices of the Solano County District Attorney’s Office and has recently relocated to 604 Empire Street, Fairfield. The District Attorney has indicated her strong support for a violence prevention approach and the partnership between the DA and the SFJC presents a unique opportunity for strengthening the DA’s victim advocacy efforts. The Solano Family Justice Center provides the following on-site services:

  • Access to Domestic Violence Shelter Services
  • Cash Aid, Cal-Fresh, MediCal Applications
  • Child Support Services
  • Confidential Victim Advocacy
  • Crisis Intervention
  • Domestic Violence & Elder Abuse Restraining Order Applications, and Court Accompaniment
  • Elder Abuse Services
  • Homeless Outreach Services
  • Immigration Services
  • Referrals for Adult and Child Counseling
  • Safe At Home Applications
  • Safety Planning
  • Victims of Crime/Victim Witness Assistance
  • Access to Mental Health Services

SFJC On-Site Partners

  • Catholic Charities of Yolo-Solano
  • District Attorney Bureau of Investigations
  • District Attorney Victim/Witness Unit
  • Health & Social Services (Employment & Eligibility Outstation Unit)
  • Health & Social Services (HELP Bureau – Family Stabilization & Housing)
  • Office of Family Violence Prevention
  • Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano County and Alameda County
  • Solano Advocates for Victims of Violence (SAVV)

If you are in need of direct services as a result of domestic and/or family violence, please call the SFJC Reception Desk at 707-784-7635 to arrange an appointment with or speak with an SFJC Staff Social Worker. While we encourage you to make an appointment to meet with SFJC staff, drop-ins are also welcome between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

If you are a service provider interested in co-locating staff at the SFJC, please contact Angel Aguilar, Solano Family Justice Center Director at 707-784-7635.


Download the SFJC Brochure

English:
SFJCBrochureEnglish.pdf

Spanish:
SFJCBrochureSpanish.pdf

#Trending
Solano County's EMS Director is Retiring
Local Theater Is Back In A Big Way
The American Academy Of Pediatrics: Keep Your Child's Vaccinations Current
Save The Date: Fairfield High School Class of '71 50th Reunion!
Solano Family Justice Center Health Fair in October
Connect With Us Listen To Us On