Solano Family Justice Center Free Health Fair
The Solano County District Attorney’s Office in Partnership with Solano County Health & Social Services is hosting a health fair!
The fair takes places Saturday, October 5th from 10:00am to 2:00pm and will include activities such as raffles, music, food and facepainting.
To help promote healthy living there are also medical, dental and vision screenings as well as information activity and craft booths.
This event is FREE to the public and all are welcome.
The fair takes place in Fairfield at the Annex Lawn Area on the corner of 675 Texas St. & Jefferson St.
For more information, please call 707-784-7635
October 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Annex Lawn Area
675 Texas St.
Fairfield, CA 94533 United States