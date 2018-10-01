Solano Family Justice Center 4th Annual Health Fair

On Saturday, October 6, the community is invited to attend the Solano Family Justice Center Health Fair.

The event is being held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm hosted by the Solano County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Solano County Health & Social Services.

The event is aimed to promote healthy living.

The event is free to the public and will include free immunizations, a pumpkin patch as well as raffles, food, music, and face painting.

There will also be medical, dental, and vision screenings along with informational, activity and craft booths.

Annex Lawn Area at the corner of 675 Texas St. & Jefferson St. in the City of Fairfield.

For more information, please call (707) 784-7635