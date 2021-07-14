      Weather Alert

Solano County’s EMS Director is Retiring

Solano County EMS Director, Ted Selby is retiring! I spoke with Ted about his wonderful years in Solano County, and here’s what Ted had to say..

I have been truly blessed and I am honored to have served as Solano County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director for the past 11 years. I didn’t see this day coming when I took the roll in May 2010, and I certainly wouldn’t be here without the support of partners like Medic Ambulance Kaiser Permanente, NorthBay Healthcare, our Fire Departments, KUIC, and many others. A lot ha happened since 2010, we created STEMI (Special Cardiac Receiving) System, a local Trauma system, an EMS Agency for bordering jurisdiction, an Advanced Life Support with RN level of ambulance service, and Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics program, and finally a full functioning Stroke system. Most recently we also managed medical transport and placement for the Covid-19 repatriation missions bringing US Citizens home to Travis from Asia,and of course we we worked hard on the mass vaccination efforts throughout Solano County. And now, as I am going to close with a quote. In the immortal words of bob Hope..”Thanks for the Memories”.

 

Thanks for all of the awesome years keeping our KUIC listeners informed Ted!

 

Donna Perry

TAGS
SOLANO COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES Solano County EMS TED SELBY
