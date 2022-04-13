      Weather Alert

Solano County Spelling Bee 2022

Congratulations to all of our local students who participated in the Annual Solano County Spelling Bee at Journey Downtown in Vacaville. I talked with this year’s Spell Master, Dave McCallum, about the event, here is what Dave had to say….

These kids are brilliant. And I was just as impressed by their teachers and family members who were very supportive. Thanks to them, these young spellers learn communications skills, focus and perseverance. It’s is so exciting to see our top 2 finishers, #2 Luke Reed, #1 Avery Chizauskie, go to the state finals! Job well done!

Thank you Dave. What word do you have trubble spelling? Opps, I need spell check Lol

 

Donna Perry

 

TAGS
Solano County Bee; Journey Downtown; Browns Valley Elementary School; David Weir Elementary School; SCOE
#Trending
Backstreet Boys at Concord Pavilion on August 9th
Vacaville Museum Guild Hosts Historical Homes Walking Tours
A Hard To Accept Fact: Some People Just Aren’t Into Presents
Sign Up Today For The Armijo HS Sober Grad Night Golf Tourney!
Solano County Spelling Bee 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On