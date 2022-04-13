Solano County Spelling Bee 2022

Congratulations to all of our local students who participated in the Annual Solano County Spelling Bee at Journey Downtown in Vacaville. I talked with this year’s Spell Master, Dave McCallum, about the event, here is what Dave had to say….
These kids are brilliant. And I was just as impressed by their teachers and family members who were very supportive. Thanks to them, these young spellers learn communications skills, focus and perseverance. It’s is so exciting to see our top 2 finishers, #2 Luke Reed, #1 Avery Chizauskie, go to the state finals! Job well done!
Thank you Dave. What word do you have trubble spelling? Opps, I need spell check Lol
Donna Perry