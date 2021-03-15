Solano County Office of Emergency Services
The Solano County Office of Emergency Services needs residents to take a survey
Solano County is updating the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan to include all Solano cities. The plan will
make all municipalities and the county eligible for federal mitigation grants and guide future
development in Solano with regard to mitigating the risk from natural and manmade disasters.
One of the FEMA requirements for Hazard Mitigation Plans is public involvement. The county’s planning
vendor, Dynamic Planning + Science has developed an internet-based survey any resident of the county
can access and participate in the planning process.
The link can be found on the solanocounty.com homepage. Look for the Orange box labeled Survey or
go directly to https://mitigatehazards.com/solanohmp/get-involved/ and answer the series of questions
the county needs to complete this important project.