Solano County Library Teen Writing Contest
Submit your best-written work for a chance to win prizes and publication. See your original poems, short stories, and essays published in the Write On online literary magazine.
Submissions accepted September 2 – October 31, 2019.
3 winning entries from each category will be published in the Write On! Online literary magazine.
Each winner will also receive a $25 gift card.
More information can be found on the library website under www.solanolibrary.com/teen-writing-contest.