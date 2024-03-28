Solano County Is Observing “National Public Health Week” April 1st Through 7th

Solano County is observing April 1-7, 2024 as National Public Health Week, a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improve our nation. This year’s theme is Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We Are All Public Health!

Each day of National Public Health Week focuses on a public health topic. This year’s daily themes include Monday as Civic Engagement, Tuesday as Healthy Neighborhoods, Wednesday as Climate Change, Thursday as New Tools and Innovations, Friday as Reproductive and Sexual Health, Saturday as Emergency Preparedness, and Sunday as Future of Public Health.

Solano Public Health provides a variety of services vital to making the community a safe and healthy place to live including vaccination clinics, tuberculosis control, home visits for moms and babies, preparing for public health emergencies, and WIC services through our Nutrition Services Bureau. Through the WIC Program, recipients receive support to purchase nutritious foods, nutrition assessments, breastfeeding education and support, and referrals to supportive services such as medical and dental health, and housing.

Throughout this week and the month of April, Solano Public Health will host department-wide events to promote the theme of National Public Health Week 2024 and highlight the work of our Public Health programs that strive to address the root causes of health disparities and promote health equity for all. Events include a Walk with the Health Officer, Public Health Education and Learning sessions, Yoga and Zumba during lunch hours.

Consider following Solano Public Health on social media, including on Facebook @SolanoCountyPH and on the County’s website at https://www.SolanoCounty.com/PH.