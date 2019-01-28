Solano County Genealogical Society Speaker Series

Please join us for the first of our 2019 Speaker Series on Saturday, February 2, at 11:00 am at our new location, the Fairfield Adult Recreation Center.

Barbara E. Leak will present “Jump Start Your Family History Research: An Introduction to Genealogy”. Take a fascinating journey into your family’s past. With digitalization and database indexing of historical documents, anyone can get started researching their family history. Learn strategies to jump-start your journey and identify the first five generations of your ancestors. This presentation is aimed at both the new genealogist and the seasoned genealogist to research quickly and efficiently through records of the past 150 years.

Barbara has more than 30 years experience as a genealogy researcher and educator, having presented genealogy and local history programs to audiences of all ages. She has lectured at conferences and workshops sponsored by the National Genealogical Society, Federation of Genealogical Societies, California State Archives and numerous societies throughout Northern California. She is a California State Genealogical Alliance Distinguished Service Award recipient.

The presentation is free and open to the public; no reservations needed. Come early and meet your fellow genealogists. For questions, call 707-479-1192.