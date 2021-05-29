Solano County Expands Vaccine Outreach Efforts
Solano County entered the first of the required two consecutive weeks of improved metrics to qualify for the Orange Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. If local metrics hold steady or improve for another week, many industries and activities will be allowed to expand capacity by June 2, 2021, a couple weeks prior to the state’s move to end the tier-based system on June 15, 2021.
Protecting vulnerable residents, lowest death rate in Bay Area
At this time, Solano County has an average daily case rate of 18 cases a day, well below the 27 cases a day metric permitted under the orange tier. Solano County also has the lowest death rate at 52 per 100,000, in the Bay Area in the past year, signifying that the approach to focus on protecting vulnerable residents and seniors worked to minimize hospitalizations and deaths in the community.
Vaccination rates vary by city, overall, two-thirds vaccinated
In addition, about two-thirds (64 percent) of Solano County residents age 16 and above have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccine rates for residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine range from 58 percent to 79 percent by city, with Rio Vista at 78.7 percent of 16+ community members receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, and Suisun City at 58.2 percent.
Expanding vaccine access and outreach to vulnerable communities
To eliminate barriers to receive a vaccine, Solano County is expanding vaccination efforts, especially those who are hard-to-reach and at high-risk for COVID-19. There are expanded drop-in clinics with evening and weekend hours, pop-up vaccination sites at workplaces and community centers, vaccinations for the homeless, and in-home vaccinations for the homebound.
COVID-19 vaccination outreach strategies in Solano County include:
- Partnering with the school districts and community-based organizations to provide vaccine clinics to schools and community settings across the county
- Collaborating with healthcare partners to continue to host pop-up vaccination clinics
- Providing onsite vaccine clinics at community centers, workplaces and churches to decrease the disparity in vaccinate rates
- Vaccinating homebound individuals who are unable to go to vaccine clinics
- Vaccinating homeless individuals at shelters and encampments
- Providing transportation to community members in need of a ride to and from vaccine sites
Vaccine assistance for homebound residents and individuals needing transportation
Homebound individuals interested in requesting an in-home vaccination appointment are encouraged to call the COVID-19 vaccine line at (707) 784-8655 for scheduling assistance. Public Health staff will reach out to individuals and schedule the appointment. Kaiser members who are homebound are encouraged to sign up with Kaiser’s homebound vaccination program through their healthcare provider.
Free ride-sharing service to and from County hosted vaccine sites
Residents without transportation to and from vaccine sites hosted by Solano County are urged to call the COVID-19 vaccine line at (707) 784-8655 and arrange for a free ride through Uber. The federal government has also partnered with Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to residents going to a vaccination site listed at www.vaccines.gov website. Individuals can select a vaccination site near them, follow directions to redeem their ride using the app, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge.
COVID-19 INFORMATION
For vaccine clinic updates and upcoming vaccine clinics in Solano County, visit www.solanocounty.com/covidvaccine. For vaccine clinics available throughout the state, visit https://MyTurn.Ca.Gov or https://Vaccines.Gov. For the most recent local COVID-19 health information, including the number of COVID-19 cases in Solano County as reflected on the COVID-19 dashboard, visit www.SolanoCounty.com/COVID19 and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SolanoCountyPH (@SolanoCountyPH).