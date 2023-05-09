Solano County Behavioral Health To Host Free Comedy Shows To Help Overcome The Stigma Of Mental Illness

In honor of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Behavioral Health division, in partnership with Solano County Library Services, is pleased to host two free, family-friendly comedy shows for the public to explore stigma and its impact on mental illness and suicide. Both shows will be held on Wednesday, May 24th, including one at the Vallejo JFK Library starting at 4 p.m. and the second show at the Fairfield Library starting at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to celebrate Mental Health Month, our goal is to bring light and laughter to our

community while normalizing conversations about mental health struggles,” said Emery Cowan, Solano

County Chief Deputy Behavioral Health Director.

Funded by Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), the comedy shows by the group 1Degree of Separation,

shares that “depression has one degree of separation: if you don't suffer, then someone you know does.”

The show features a lineup of comedians talking about their relationship with depression and suicide and

sharing their stories of hope, happiness and triumph.

Under the direction of comedian Brad Bonar Jr., the group started putting on shows around the

Sacramento area in early 2019 to bring dialogue, awareness and acceptance, while creating a space

where the heavy topic of mental health can be explored. The show will end with a panel discussion about

mental health challenges and successes from the perspectives of people with lived experience.

No registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.

Locations:

Vallejo JFK Library

Wednesday May 24, 2023 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

505 Santa Clara St, Vallejo, CA

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield Civic Center Library

Wednesday May 24, 2023, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

1150 Kentucky Street, Fairfield, CA

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.