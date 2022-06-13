Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Announcements
Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!
We are kicking the summer off right! Join us at the Solano County Animal Shelter for FREE adoptions for all animals (over 6 months of age)! Dog license is still applicable for adopters from Solano County.
To check out our adoptable animals go to:
https://www.solanocounty.com/…/anima…/adoptable_pets.asp
Adoptions are sponsored for the month of JUNE!
2510 Claybank Road in Fairfield
Tues-Fri 10am- 6pm
Sat 9am-5pm
closed daily for lunch 1pm-2pm
Recently Played
Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
#Trending
Nut Tree Plaza's First Free "2022 Summer Music Concert Series" Thru July 9th!
Today is National VCR Day!
What Does It Mean To Be An Ally?
Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On