      Weather Alert

Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!

We are kicking the summer off right! Join us at the Solano County Animal Shelter for FREE adoptions for all animals (over 6 months of age)! Dog license is still applicable for adopters from Solano County.
To check out our adoptable animals go to: https://www.solanocounty.com/…/anima…/adoptable_pets.asp
Adoptions are sponsored for the month of JUNE!
2510 Claybank Road in Fairfield
Tues-Fri 10am- 6pm
Sat 9am-5pm
closed daily for lunch 1pm-2pm

Recently Played

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
#Trending
Nut Tree Plaza's First Free "2022 Summer Music Concert Series" Thru July 9th!
Today is National VCR Day!
What Does It Mean To Be An Ally?
Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On