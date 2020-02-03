Solano County Adopt-A-Poling Place

What is Adopting a polling place? Organizations or groups of citizens can adopt (or manage) a polling place for Solano County Elections. You or your organization will take on the role of supervising a polling place on election day. Our office will provide all of the materials and training necessary. There is a minimum of 4 workers necessary for a polling place, but some locations are big and have 10 or more workers to get through a busy day!
By adopting a polling place, you will earn money that can be donated to your organization, church or school.
Other benefits:
- Your organization can display the name of your group outside the polling place.
- You will be added to the community partners list, highlighted on the County website and mentioned during a County Board of Supervisors meeting.
- You will receive Election Day shirts for your team to wear on Election Day.
To qualify, you must:
- Speak, read and write English,
- Complete the training program, and
- Serve all day on Election Day.
*Your group has the option to split up the day’s shifts, adding flexibility to everyone’s schedule!
We especially encourage Spanish, Tagalog and Chinese speaking poll workers to apply.
Interested?
Text Solano to 2VOTE (28683)
(Msg. and data rates may apply)
or
Fill out the form at our website