Solano County 4-H Paper Clover Campaign

Since 2010, Tractor Supply has partnered with 4‑H to help raise more than $14 million through the Paper Clover campaign. The success of these campaigns has impacted over 69,000 youth by providing them with hands-on learning experiences through projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy living, and civic engagement.
100 percent of funds raised through the bi-annual Paper Clover campaign directly benefits 4‑H youth. 90 percent of donations directly support 4‑H youth in the state where the funds were raised, and the remaining 10 percent supports the overall mission and growth of 4‑H nationally.
Solano County 4-H appreciates the partnership with TSC and invites Solano County residents to support 4-H by purchasing a paper clover at the Solano County TSC store #1180, located at 2000 North 1st Street in Dixon. Funds raised go toward 4-H leadership opportunities for Solano County youth, including 4-H Camp & State Leadership Conference.
In 4‑H programs, kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids experience 4‑H in every county and parish in the country through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4‑H camps.
For more information about the Solano County 4-H Youth Development Program visit http://solano4h.ucanr.edu/
or contact Valerie Williams, Solano County 4-H Program Representative, at [email protected] or
707-389-0643.