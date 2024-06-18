Solano Community Players Presents “The Laramie Project”

Solano Community Players is honored to present a special Pride Month production of The Laramie Project. This powerful play, based on true events, explores the impact of the tragic murder of Matthew Shepard and highlights the importance of love, acceptance, and the fight against hate.

After the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, members of NYC’s Tectonic Theater Project traveled to Matt’s hometown of Laramie, Wyoming to interview residents about how the attack affected their lives. These transcripts became the basis for the play, which tells the stories of real people who lived at the epicenter of one of the nation’s most heinous anti-gay hate crimes. Please note, the content of The Laramie Project is recommended for viewers ages 16 and older. It contains strong language, mature themes, and some scenes that may be emotionally disturbing.

This marks the first time The Laramie Project has been produced in Vacaville. It is an opportunity for our community to honor Matthew Shepard’s memory and engage in thoughtful reflection, solidarity, and hope. The play has inspired countless individuals to stand against hate and come together to celebrate love, equality, and the spirit of Pride!

The cast had the special honor of meeting with Dennis Shepard, Matthew’s father who shared insightful history of how the play was developed, fond memories of Matthew, and the work of the Matthew Shepard Foundation in advocating for LGBTQ rights. The Matthew Shepard Foundation’s mission is to “amplify the story of Matthew Shepard to inspire individuals, organizations and communities to embrace the dignity and equality of all people. Our work is an extension of Matt’s passion to foster a more caring and just world. We share his story and embody his vigor for civil rights to change the hearts and minds of others to accept everyone as they are.”

There will be five performances in all. Show dates and times are set for 7:30 PM on Thursday, June 20, 7:30 PM on Friday, June 21, 3pm and 8pm on Saturday, June 22 and 3pm on Sunday, June 23. All shows take place at The Saturday Club of Vacaville located at 125 W. Kendal Street, Vacaville, CA 95688. General Admission is $25. Tickets can be purchased at https://www. creativeartssolano.org/ upcoming-shows.