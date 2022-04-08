Solano Community College In-Person Career Fair On April 13th!

      Weather Alert

In partnership with Solano Community College , the Workforce Development Board of Solano County is pleased to present its third in-person career fair on April 13, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm, at Solano Community College, 1000 N Village Parkway, in Vacaville.
Upload your resume now and get in front of the hiring manager before the event! No resume, no problem, there is a section in this form to list your skills: https://form.jotform.com/220965529318160
Participating employers represent businesses in Sacramento, Davis, Dixon, Vacaville, Fairfield, Benicia, Vallejo, Martinez, Crockett, and the greater Bay Area.
For more information, contact Erica Shaw, Business Service Consultant at [email protected].
