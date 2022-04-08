Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Ski Reports
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Solano Community College In-Person Career Fair On April 13th!
In partnership with Solano Community College , the Workforce Development Board of Solano County is pleased to present its third in-person career fair on April 13, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm, at Solano Community College, 1000 N Village Parkway, in Vacaville.
Upload your resume now and get in front of the hiring manager before the event! No resume, no problem, there is a section in this form to list your skills:
https://form.jotform.com/
220965529318160
“
Participating employers represent businesses in Sacramento, Davis, Dixon, Vacaville, Fairfield, Benicia, Vallejo, Martinez, Crockett, and the greater Bay Area.
For more information, contact
Erica Shaw, Business Service Consultant at
[email protected]
.
Recently Played
April 9th, 2022
View full playlist
#Trending
Vacaville Main Street Bazaar on April 30th
The Vallejo People's Garden Easter And Earth Day Festival April 17th!
The Power of Kindness Video Contest 2022
Solano Community College In-Person Career Fair On April 13th!
Backstreet Boys at Concord Pavilion on August 9th
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Ski Reports
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On