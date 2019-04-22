Solano Community College Horticulture Club Spring Plant Sale

Earlier Dates for Spring Plant Sale! The Horticulture Club at Solano Community College will host its annual Spring Plant Sale from Thursday through Saturday, April 25, 26 and 27.

The plant sale will feature 15 varieties each of organically grown, non-GMO Tomato and Pepper plants, Assorted Unusual Vegetable plants, Drought Tolerant Plants, Herbs, Succulents, Floral Arrangements, Color Bowls, and much more!!! Plants make great gifts for Mother’s Day.

The plant sale will be in the Louise Wilbourn Yarbrough Horticulture and Plant Science Institute (Building 1000) on the College’s main campus in Fairfield, with convenient parking in Lot #6.

Proceeds from the sale provide scholarships, equipment, and reference material for SCC Horticulture students. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.