Solano Community College Holiday Plant Sale

Holiday Plant Sale! The Horticulture Club at Solano Community College will host its annual Winter Plant Sale from Thursday through Saturday, December 6, 7, and 8.

The plant sale will feature the ever-popular wreaths and swags made by the Horticulture Department as well as holiday planted gifts, winter vegetable starts, bedding plants, house plants, succulents, and more … all in time for the holidays.

The plant sale will be in the Louise Wilbourn Yarbrough Horticulture and Plant Science Institute (Building 1000) on the College’s main campus in Fairfield, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, with convenient parking in Lot #6.

The sale will be held Thursday, December 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 7th from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday, December 8th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Proceeds from the sale provide scholarships, equipment, and reference material for SCC Horticulture students. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. For further information, contact Sandra Diehl, 707-864-7000 Ext. 4505 or Sandra.Diehl@solano.edu