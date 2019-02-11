Solano Community College Alumni Association 2019 Crab & Shrimp Feed

Get your tickets now for the third annual SCC Crab & Shrimp Feed on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm. This is an island-themed event, so put on your island or nautical garb and have more fun! Enjoy freshly caught Dungeness Crab, extra jumbo sized shrimp, plus pasta, salad, and garlic bread. You don’t have to be a crab lover to attend. We’re offering a rotisserie chicken dinner option with your ticket purchase.

At Captain Bob’s Dive Bar, dance to a live band and enjoy microbrews on tap from Heretic Brewing, mixed drinks, Suisun Valley wine, and of course that frozen concoction that makes you hang on……..from our huge margarita machine. On the Shipwreck Stage, DW Edwards & Lighting Up The Soul band will play will play Blues, Funk & Jazz, plus island theme songs, and dance tunes.

Also, we need to say a special “Thanks” to our sponsors shown above for supporting the SCC Crab & Shrimp Feed last year. Last year was a great success, so we’re looking forward to an even better 2019. All proceeds from this event support the SCC Alumni Association.

Purchase Tickets Here