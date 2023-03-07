Solano Commission For Women And Girls Celebrates Women’s History Month

The Solano Commission for Women and Girls invites you to join them for an uplifting and inspiring Women’s History Month Luncheon on Friday, March 24th from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Joseph Nelson Community Center in Suisun City.

This event will celebrate the achievements of exceptional women in our community, honor their

accomplishments, and recognize their contributions to the economic status, health, and overall

quality of life for women and girls in Solano County. You will have the opportunity to hear from

and engage with some of the most inspiring female leaders in the region, including Solano

Superintendent Lisette Estrella-Henderson as Master of Ceremonies.

The Women’s History Month Luncheon will feature live music and poetry from local female

artists and delicious lunch and cupcakes provided by Famous Creations. You will have the

chance to network with other professionals and community leaders while enjoying a fun-filled

afternoon.

The highlight of the event will be the recognition of the 2023 Women of the Year, including

Jameelah Hanif of Watch Me Grow Inc., Elizabeth Patterson, former Mayor of Benicia,

Raquelmarie Clark of WAHEO: We Always Help Each Other, and Sarah Stocking Donnelly,

Business Owner & Rio Vista Councilmember. These women have made outstanding

contributions to our community and are true role models for us all.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the work of The Solano Commission for

Women and Girls, including their upcoming Third Annual Birth Justice event on May 6th. This

event will provide a platform for sharing stories and expertise in birthing methods and options,

doula support, and public awareness of the disparity in birthing outcomes. The Commission

aims to improve the birthing experiences of women in Solano County, particularly for Black

women and their babies who are three to five times more likely to die during or after childbirth.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate the strength and resilience of women and support

the needs of women in Solano County. Reserve your seat today on the SCWG website

https://www.solanocommissionwomengirls.com/ or email for more information at:

[email protected] Together, we can make a difference and empower women to

achieve their fullest potential.