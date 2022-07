The Solano County Coin & Collectibles Show is set for Sunday August 14th at the Vacaville Moose Lodge. This should be a great event and you won’t want to miss it! This is a fun and educational event too, as many boy and girl scouts collect different things for their merit badge requirements.¬† Tell David¬† the President told you about this and we will give you a free world coin!

David Trimingham

President Fairfield Coin Club

707-761-9752