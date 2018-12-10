Solano Choral Society Christmas Concert

Solano Choral Society will be singing their hearts out at their Christmas concert entitled “Christmas Fantasia”. The program includes Mozart’s Vespers, R Vaughn Williams Fantasia on Christmas carols and seasonal works by Ola Gjeilo, Kim Arneson and others. and as usual, the program finale will be singing along to our favorite Christmas carols.

The concert will be performed in the newly renovated Solano Community College arts theater tickets are available at the door and through the Solano Community College theater box office.

There are two concerts:



Saturday, December 15, at 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 16, at 3:00 pm



The chorus is made up of college students and folks of all ages from the community. membership is always open to new singers who want to join in the joy of singing and swell the sound.

More information is available on the website.