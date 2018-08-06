Solano Car Seat Connection is pleased to announce an upcoming Child Passenger Safety Technician Training September 18th – 21st, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Joseph Nelson Community Center

It’s a 4-Day “Train the Trainer” course that teaches participants how to properly install car seats and ensure child passenger safety. We’re trying to build the capacity of our community partners to offer these classes to their clients, so please forward to your relevant networks! Bilingual Spanish Partners highly encouraged.

The best thing about this particular course is that partners in Solano County who commit to teaching classes for their clients will receive free registration + re-certification ($135+), gift cards to help all eligible class participants purchase car seats, and continuous support from us here at Solano Public Health to help effectively teach the classes (including technical assistance, materials, etc).

Free registration and re-certification. Contact Matt Green at mcgreen@solanocounty.com 707.784.8637.