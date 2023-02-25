Credit: Ron Brown

Wow! Snow in Vacaville! The beauty and joy of seeing it blanket the hills around Solano County is simply amazing. The last time I can recall snow reaching the city streets of Vacaville was 1973. I was in my junior year at Vacaville High School. It was lunchtime and came outside from Mr Curiel’s Spanish class to be greeted by the falling flakes! We were all blown away! SNOW! Enough to have a snowball fight on the front lawn, or let a few flakes cascade down from the heavens, and into your mouth.We definitely live in one of the most beautiful places in the world and the recent snow is simply something truly magnificent!

