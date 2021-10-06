Skreamz Team partners with Fairfield PAL for a HAUNTED experience! Tour the FEARFILLED Prep School!

Fairfield PAL (Police Activities League) invites you to roam the halls of our newest attraction: “Fearfilled Prep”… A breeding ground for supernatural and terrifying experiences. Doors open October 2021.
Hosted by Fairfield PAL at their Union Ave Campus. The opulent Grand Ballroom and Library Room is scarier than ever now at this previously closed to the general public location.
It runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on the weekends of Oct 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 and Oct. 30-31. The cost is $12 per person, $10 for students, military personnel and emergency service personnel.
Masks and social distancing required. For More information visit www.skreamz.net.
sKreamZ aims to scare and raise funds for the Fairfield Police Activities League (PAL) College, Leadership, and Career Preparation program.
VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED! Interested in becoming part of Northern California’s BEST sKream Team? Contact us today to find out when our next casting call will be held. Volunteer corpses needed in the following areas: actor/actress, customer service, security. Get more information at https://www.skreamz.net/skream-team.