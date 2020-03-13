Sing Your Way To Cleaner Hands
I got a really nice email last week from my Dentist, advising me that receiving dental care during this COVID-19 Outbreak is safe – very safe – and providing me with a short list of strategies to keep myself and my family protected from contracting the virus:
There are actions you can take to help protect yourself and family members:
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds (that’s one round of the “Happy Birthday song”) after contact with others and before eating
- Avoid contact with anyone who is sick
- Refrain from touching your face
- Cough or sneeze into an elbow, not your hands
- Disinfect “high touch” surfaces
The list got me thinking…what if we had some alternative songs to sing for about 20 seconds while scrubbing our mitts with soap and water? Some tunes with a little more pizzazz, perhaps? Take a look at the suggestions pictured here, and feel free to add any 20 to 30 second ditties you can think of…stay safe out there!
John Young