95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Sing it Yourself Messiah! December 17th At The Benicia Clock Tower

Share
Sing it Yourself Messiah! December 17th At The Benicia Clock Tower
Image courtesy of The Golden Gate Symphony

Get Ready to Sing! Maestro Urs Leonhardt Steiner and the Golden Gate Symphony present their annual holiday bash – the Sing it Yourself Messiah! A San Francisco tradition for 30+ years, come enjoy Handel’s most-loved work with full orchestra, chorus, soloists — AND YOU, the audience!

Join the fun in Benicia’s Historic Clock Tower, December 17th at 3:00 PM. Tickets available at http://www.cityboxoffice.com/ggsocmessiah, and at the door – with discounts for seniors, children under 18, and groups of 10 or more!

Featuring soloists: Michelle Cipollone, Crystal Philippi, Meté Tasin, and Bradley Kynard. This performance is made possible through generous support of GGSOC donors and a partnership with the Benicia Performing Arts Foundation, sponsored by the City of Benicia Arts and Culture Commission.

Recently Played

Only Girl (in The World)Rihanna
11:16am
It.s The Most Wonderful Time Of The YearAndy Williams
11:08am
UnstoppableSia
11:04am
SuckerJonas Brothers
11:01am
Story Of My LifeOne Direction
10:57am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Festival Of Trees Continues To Dazzle While Helping Solano County’s Unhoused
2

Soroptimist International Of Vacaville Offers A $1,500 Scholarship Through 12/15!
3

Check Out The Will C. Wood High School Winter Craft Fair December 10th!
4

The Box Officer: Godzilla Minus One & Wish
5

Once The Kids Leave, Is It OK To Do “Half Holidays?”