Sing it Yourself Messiah! December 17th At The Benicia Clock Tower

Get Ready to Sing! Maestro Urs Leonhardt Steiner and the Golden Gate Symphony present their annual holiday bash – the Sing it Yourself Messiah! A San Francisco tradition for 30+ years, come enjoy Handel’s most-loved work with full orchestra, chorus, soloists — AND YOU, the audience!

Join the fun in Benicia’s Historic Clock Tower, December 17th at 3:00 PM. Tickets available at http://www.cityboxoffice. com/ggsocmessiah, and at the door – with discounts for seniors, children under 18, and groups of 10 or more!

Featuring soloists: Michelle Cipollone, Crystal Philippi, Meté Tasin, and Bradley Kynard. This performance is made possible through generous support of GGSOC donors and a partnership with the Benicia Performing Arts Foundation, sponsored by the City of Benicia Arts and Culture Commission.