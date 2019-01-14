Simply Elegant Gala

New Beginnings & Transitional Home for Women Escaping Human Trafficking

Presents

Simply Elegant Gala

Saturday, January 19, 2019, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Vacaville Opera House

560 Main St Ste C Vacaville, CA

 

Guest Speaker Elle Snow

Survivor of Sex Trafficking and Founder of the Anti-Trafficking Organization Game Over

 

Silent and Live Auctions, Raffle Live Musical Performances

Cocktail Hour: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Dinner and Program to Follow

Purchase Tickets

 

All proceeds go to support New Beginnings House, Transitional home for women escaping Human Trafficking.

