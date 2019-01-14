New Beginnings & Transitional Home for Women Escaping Human Trafficking
Presents
Simply Elegant Gala
Saturday, January 19, 2019, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
560 Main St Ste C Vacaville, CA
Guest Speaker Elle Snow
Survivor of Sex Trafficking and Founder of the Anti-Trafficking Organization Game Over
Silent and Live Auctions, Raffle Live Musical Performances
Cocktail Hour: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Dinner and Program to Follow
Purchase Tickets
All proceeds go to support New Beginnings House, Transitional home for women escaping Human Trafficking.