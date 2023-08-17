Sign Up Today For The “Tee Off For Education” Golf Tourney Happening 9/8!

This premier golf tournament celebrated its tenth year last year at Rancho Solano in Fairfield. This year, n 2023, the tournament date is Friday, September 8th and the location will remain at Rancho Solano Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 9:00am, with registration at 7:30 a.m. The tournament is an annual fundraiser for the Solano Community College Educational Foundation. The tournament generates funds to provide direct support for the Educational Foundation, supporting the mission of supporting the College and scholarships for SCC students. Get more info at www.foundatio.solano.edu/events

Register or Become a Sponsor Here