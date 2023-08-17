95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Sign Up Today For The “Tee Off For Education” Golf Tourney Happening 9/8!

Share
Sign Up Today For The “Tee Off For Education” Golf Tourney Happening 9/8!
Image courtesy of The SCC Foundation

This premier golf tournament celebrated its tenth year last year at Rancho Solano in Fairfield. This year,  n 2023, the tournament date is Friday, September 8th and the location will remain at Rancho Solano Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 9:00am, with registration at 7:30 a.m.  The tournament is an annual fundraiser for the Solano Community College Educational Foundation. The tournament generates funds to provide direct support for the Educational Foundation, supporting the mission of supporting the College and scholarships for SCC students. Get more info at www.foundatio.solano.edu/events

Register or Become a Sponsor Here 

Recently Played

As It WasHarry Styles
5:44am
Lights Down LowMax Featuring Gnash
5:40am
You Can.t Hurry LovePhil Collins
5:37am
Say It RightNelly Furtado
5:27am
This LoveMaroon 5
5:23am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: Shortcomings and Dreamin’ Wild
2

Flashback: Back to School time with Jeri Stewart
3

The Touro University Mosaic Gala 2023 Is August 24th!
4

On Stage Vacaville Is Raising Funds For Synergy Adaptive Arts Program
5

Poker Tourney in Fairfield on August 19th Benefits "Team Dixon"