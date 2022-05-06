      Weather Alert

Sign Up Today For The Celebrity Golf Tournament For Solano Youth 6/16!

Spend a day of golf at the beautiful Yocha Dehe golf club in Brooks, with Super Bowl XLV Champion Desmond Bishop & his NFL player & Super Bowl Champ friends. Professional comedians, The Hole Hecklers and the world’s longest lefty long driver, Dan “Smackintosh” McIntosh are part of the entertainment for the day. 100% of the proceeds benefit for Desmond Bishop’s Fitness for Youth Foundation & My Friend’s House Youth Outreach, both organizations serve Solano County youth in need. To reserve your spot for this amazing experience, visit http://celebritygolf4solanoyouth.org 

#Trending
Habitat For Humanity's Home Ownership Program Info
Check Out The May 2022 Outdoor Adventures With Solano Land Trust!
Mother's Day 2022 Contest Rules
"Pippin" Comes To Solano Community Theater!
May Is Mental Health Awareness Month
Connect With Us Listen To Us On