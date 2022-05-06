Sign Up Today For The Celebrity Golf Tournament For Solano Youth 6/16!

Spend a day of golf at the beautiful Yocha Dehe golf club in Brooks, with Super Bowl XLV Champion Desmond Bishop & his NFL player & Super Bowl Champ friends. Professional comedians, The Hole Hecklers and the world’s longest lefty long driver, Dan “Smackintosh” McIntosh are part of the entertainment for the day. 100% of the proceeds benefit for Desmond Bishop’s Fitness for Youth Foundation & My Friend’s House Youth Outreach, both organizations serve Solano County youth in need. To reserve your spot for this amazing experience, visit http://celebritygolf4solanoyouth.org